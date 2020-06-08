Pres. Trump to relaunch campaign rallies in two weeks

In this March 2, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted:

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) - President Trump is preparing to hit the road again for his re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign manager says the president will re-launch in-person campaign rallies in the next two weeks.

The president has not held a rally since March. That's when the coronavirus pandemic halted in-person campaigning.

They are still working out the exact time and locations of the rallies.

The president is set to hold his first in-person fundraisers at the end of this week.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus