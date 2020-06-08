Pres. Trump to relaunch campaign rallies in two weeks

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) - President Trump is preparing to hit the road again for his re-election campaign.
Trump's campaign manager says the president will re-launch in-person campaign rallies in the next two weeks.
The president has not held a rally since March. That's when the coronavirus pandemic halted in-person campaigning.
They are still working out the exact time and locations of the rallies.
The president is set to hold his first in-person fundraisers at the end of this week.
