Pres. Trump vetoes bipartisan measure against DeVos' loan rules

President Donald Trump has vetoed a measure that would have overturned a policy that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued in 2019 making it harder for students to get their loans erased after being misled by their colleges.

The Senate gave final approval to the measure in March, dealing a rare rebuke of DeVos from the Republican-led chamber.

Trump on Friday said DeVos’ rules are better than an Obama-era policy that would have been restored if the measure succeeded.

Trump says that policy “defined educational fraud so broadly that it threatened to paralyze the nation’s system of higher education.”

Democrats are promising a House vote to override the veto.

