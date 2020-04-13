Pres. Trump airs surprise video during pandemic virus briefing

During Monday's White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump aired a promotional video praising his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and slamming his critics and the press.

President Donald Trump points as he watches as a White House produced video plays during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington. | Source: AP Photo / Alex Brandon

In a highly unusual move, the lights in the briefing room dimmed for a video running more than 3 minutes that was a montage of officials offering enthusiastic comments about the president and of Pres. Trump discussing his steps to contain the virus.

Pres. Trump also gave Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, a turn at the lectern to defend the president’s response to the crisis.

Watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

