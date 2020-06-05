President Trump addresses Drew Brees’ latest statements on kneeling

President Donald Trump addressed Drew Brees’ latest statements about kneeling during the National Anthem.

President Donald Trump listens as he receives a briefing on the 2020 hurricane season in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

...We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

This comes after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.

Brees was confronted with angry comments from teammates and national feedback. He later released statements on Instagram apologizing, which is what Trump addressed in the above tweets.

