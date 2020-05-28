Prison union rep says COVID-19 cases on the rise again at Oakdale F.C.I.

Ronald Morris is the president of Local 1007- the union that represents the employees of Oakdale prison. In the days leading up to Warden Rod Myers’ reassignment, Morris sent letters to BOP officials, speaking out about what he calls negligence at the prison that has resulted in the endangerment of both staff and inmates.

KALB

RELATED: Bureau of Prisons removes Rod Myers as warden of Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale

Morris told us that after the CDC and LDH stepped in last month, cases at the prison began slowing. But in mid-May they began sharply climbing again after positive inmates were allowed to intermingle on prison grounds.

Morris said the BOP has yet to offer testing to their employees, but that a local clinic in Kinder has been testing employees and their family members for free.

Morris said staff is frustrated with the current situation and fears that conditions at the prison could end up even worse than the first time.

"Staff are kind of uneasy again," Morris said. "They were you know, accepting that maybe we made it through this but since this incident it has really ramped up the anxiety level of the staff that man....here we go again. Here we go again. We got to do this all over again. We thought we had this beat, but we have to start over again. We're basically at square one."

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, there are 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and 98 among inmates. Morris sais that according to the prison's incident command center, the numbers are much higher.

As of Wednesday, he said there have been 40 cases among staff and 227 among inmates. Morris said the number one request for staff members are proper fitting N-95 masks.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.