A prison warden in Avoyelles Parish says he has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

According to The Advocate, Sandy McCain, warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, made the announcement on Friday, March 27.

McCain shared these details openly with both the staff and prisoners of the facility.

McCain and staff members that had close contact with him are currently being quarantined.

