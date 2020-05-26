Proposed bill that hopes to lower car insurance premiums advances at La. state capitol

A bill that aims to lower car insurance premiums in Louisiana by at least 10% advanced at the state capitol Tuesday, May 26.

The bill, SB 418 proposed by State Sen. Kirk Talbot (R-River Ridge), could save insurance companies money by making it harder to file a lawsuit after a car accident. Louisiana lawmakers hope those companies will pass their savings on to residents.

The bill is only a couple of steps away from becoming a law, and Republicans want to pass it before the regular legislative session ends Monday, June 1.

If lawmakers cannot get it passed in time, there’s a chance Governor John Bel Edwards could veto the plan in June by citing concerns that the bill would hurt accident victims without actually cutting insurance rates.

