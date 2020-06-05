Protesters gather at the Rapides Parish Courthouse for justice

Protests continued in Alexandria on Friday afternoon.

A protester at the Rapides Parish Courthouse in Alexandria on June 5, 2020. (KALB)

Peaceful protesters gathered outside of the Rapides Parish Courthouse holding up signs and chanting "if all lives matter, black lives matter" and also "no justice, no peace" among many others.

Community activists led discussions about how they feel the nation lacks justice, even here in Cenla.

Community activist Sterling Brown explained why the protest was held outside of the courthouse.

"We stand in front of this courthouse where many men, white and black, have entered, but it's been more black entered and didn’t come out free,” Brown said. “They've come out shackled in handcuffs, I was one of them. I was facing 10 years, first time ever getting in trouble, and it was all because of nonsense that I created for myself. But as a young black man, I was caught up in the injustice of this judicial system."

During the protest, an Alexandria family spoke to the crowd sharing their story of first-hand police brutality after their son was killed in police custody. We'll hear more from that family and their journey of fighting for justice and peace next week.

