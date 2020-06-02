Protesters shut down I-10 in New Orleans during fourth day of demonstrations

Protesters are on Interstate-10 between Tulane Ave. and Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans eastbound and westbound as the fourth day of protests intensified following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Protesters marched onto I-10 Tuesday evening to protest the death of George Floyd. (WVUE)

The New Orleans Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

Protesters started gathering on Tuesday near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome area around 7 p.m. The crowd marched up the interstate, walked over the flyover and then marched back exiting at the Tulane Ave. on-ramp.

Marching down Interstate 10 in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/UN8jI8jKOT — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) June 3, 2020

Hundreds peacefully marched to the interstate with fists raised. By 8:30 p.m., the demonstrators were speaking one-by-one about social injustice.

As they spoke, they asked for Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

As of 9 p.m., I-10 East at Claiborne Avenue is closed due to the protest. Traffic is being diverted to US 90B West.

Congestion is minimal because most commuters are at home and many drivers are self-isolated because of COVID-19.

Police on the scene used loudspeakers to say they support the peaceful protest, but the road needed to be reopened. “You can continue to march off the interstate,” the NOPD said.

“We support you... you can continue to march off the interstate”. pic.twitter.com/HHl7n3YEuN — Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) June 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.