Psychiatrist encourages people to pay attention to mental health during pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to affect many of our daily activities, for some it's affecting much more.

Dr. Lisa Menuet

Anxiety, depression, difficulty sleeping amongst other things may be interrupting your life also, but you're not alone.

Dr. Lisa Menuet, a highly rated general psychiatrist with Compass Health, is encouraging those who feel like their mental health is being effected to take action immediately.

Psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed social workers are available to help through telemedicine visits.

Dr. Menuet also recommends staying away from alcohol and similar substances. Instead, she's encouraging everyone to get outside and get some sunlight.

"It’s really common for people to be feeling this whole cabin fever,” Dr. Menuet said. “More irritable, low energy, just being impatient, becoming distrustful of the media, even distrustful of your own family members, or whoever you're living with. So, it's important to start noticing those things. If you're not sleeping well, if you're not eating well, do the things you used to do.”

For confidential pre-screening with Compass Health, call 1-888-640-5433.

