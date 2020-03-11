Public asked to avoid visiting Louisiana nursing homes until further notice

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) is asking the public to avoid visiting nursing home facilities until further notice to limit the spread of COIVD-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Mark Berger, executive director of the LNHA, issued the statement on Tuesday, March 10.

“The top priority of the LNHA and its member facilities is to protect the health and safety of nursing facility residents, including the potential threat of COVID-19,” Berger said.

Officials recommend the public to contact nursing homes to arrange alternative ways to communicate with their loved ones.

Berger says the LNHA has provided information to nursing homes in Louisiana on how to update and implement their infection prevention and control policies and procedures.

Control procedures include a focus on proper handwashing, preforming routine environmental cleaning, and urging staff and vendors to stay home if sick.

Berger says LNHA facilities will follow guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on COVID-19 testing.

LNHA is staying in close contact with state and federal health officials and the American Health Care Association (AHCA), according to Berger.

