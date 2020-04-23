Publix to aid struggling farmers by donating produce, milk to hungry families amid COVID-19 outbreak

Supermarket chain Publix has announced it will start a new initiative to help get food provided by farmers in the hands of those who need it the most.

Publix is donating produce and milk to food banks. (Source: CNN)

The Florida-based company said it will donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk to Feeding America food banks in the first week of the initiative.

“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”

Feeding America has seen a 70% increase in food bank demand because of school closures and rising unemployment. This comes at the same time as farmers having to leave vegetables to rot because they can't sell to restaurants. Dairy farmers have also had to discard milk because of school closures.

Publix previously donated $2 million to support Feeding America food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

