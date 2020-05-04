Purple Heart Bridge lane closures May 6-7

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the Purple Heart Bridge between Pineville and Alexandria will experience lane closures on May 6 and 7 for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Northbound side will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Southbound side will be reduced on Thursday, May 7, during the same time frame.

No detour will be needed as one lane will be open at all times.

All construction activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

