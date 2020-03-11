Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus a pandemic, suggesting the disease is spreading across the globe unchecked.

Source: AP Images

Experts point out that the word is sure to reverberate, even though many people may not understand what it means.

So what does it mean? “Pandemic” has nothing to do with how serious the illness is.

It just means a disease is spreading widely.

Wednesday's declaration triggers governments to activate preparedness plans and possibly take emergency procedures to protect the public, such as more drastic travel and trade restrictions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

