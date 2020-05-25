Queen guitarist Brian May suffers heart attack

(CNN) - Queen's Brian May revealed he suffered a heart attack.

The guitarist opened up about his recent medical emergency in an Instagram video Monday.

The 72-year-old rocker said he experienced about 40 minutes of pain and chest tightness.

His doctor drove him to the hospital, where it was discovered he had three blocked arteries.

Instead of a triple bypass surgery, he opted to have three stents put in.

He says he walked out of the hospital feeling remarkably well.

In his video, he said he's incredibly grateful he now has a life to lead again and that he is "ready to rock."

