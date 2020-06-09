REPORT: Judge throws out conviction of accused La. serial killer Ryan Sharpe

A judge in East Feliciana Parish has thrown out the conviction for alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.

Sharpe was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in December 2019 for the 2017 death of Brad DeFranceshi, 48. Sharpe is also accused of fatally shooting two other men and injuring a third in 2017.

The jurors in Sharpe’s trial returned an 11-1 guilty verdict. The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split verdicts in April, ruling juries cannot be non-unanimous to convict or acquit a criminal defendant.

The newspaper reports the judge threw out Sharpe’s verdict after his attorneys argued the split verdict was unconstitutional.

Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment that stopped non-unanimous jury convictions in 2018.

At Sharpe’s trial in December 2019, the jury was permitted to return a split decision because the killings happened before 2019.

A district judge set a new trial for Sharpe in December.

Sharpe has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tommy Bass, 62, second-degree murder in the death of Carroll Breeden, 66, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby, 47.

The newspaper reports Sharpe faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of parole in the cases pending against him.

