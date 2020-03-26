REPORT: Mardi Gras celebrations may have caused COVID-19 outbreak

Mardi Gras is known for beads and king cake but this year's season may have brought an unexpected visitor. NBC News reports Carnival season could have been a catalyst for COVID-19 in Louisiana.

As of noon Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 1,795 cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths throughout the state. More than half of the cases and the deaths come from Orleans Parish.

With the disease being highly infectious, doctors believe Carnival season may to be the reason New Orleans is the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

Yearly, the season attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe.

