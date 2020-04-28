REPORT: Travel restrictions between Texas-Louisiana will be lifted

Louisiana residents will soon be able to travel into Texas without self-quarantining for 14 days.

KHOU reports Texas Governor Greg Abbott plans to lift the order restricting travel on Friday.

Gov. Abbott issued the executive order back in March to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

People traveling from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami must still adhere to a mandatory self-quarantine.

