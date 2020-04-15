RPSB: School buildings remained closed, education continues

On Wednesday, Rapides School Superintendent Jeff Powell announced that the physical buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, however, innovative instructional opportunities in Rapides Parish will continue.

Powell said that over the next two weeks, Rapides schools will distribute computers and internet options to those who need them. The schools will also create a digital learning environment to connect every student with a digital classroom.

Powell said the priorities for the next few weeks are to:

1. Ensure every student has access to a device and connectivity to the Internet

2. Ensure every student completes THIS SURVEY so the school system can measure ability to access and complete activities digitally

3. Engage as many students as possible with digital content

4. Provide opportunities for students to improve grades for the 2019-2020 academic year

Starting next Wednesday, April 22, schools will be able to distribute devices to students or families who need them in order to continue academic progress. The week of April 27 teachers and administrators will be communicating with students and families all across the district as we connect as many students as possible with digital academic content. Each child’s school will be making contact with parents in the next two weeks.

"Our school leadership teams, teachers, and support workers will be providing guidance and support as we re-envision what teaching and learning can look like in Rapides Parish during these times," Powell said. "The next few weeks will provide an opportunity for our students, families, teachers, and school leaders to do some things that have never been done before. Although we expect some hiccups along the way, we know that our community will continue to work together as we strive to Engage, Empower, and Elevate, even though our reality looks a little different than it did a few weeks ago. Rapides Parish is #bettertogether!"

Just a reminder that school breakfast and lunch pick up remain open from 9:00-11:00 am daily at the following sites:

Bolton

High

Buckeye

High

Glenmora

High

Nachman

Elementary

Peabody

High

Pineville

Elementary

Tioga

High

