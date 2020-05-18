RPSB announces graduation dates, summer schedule

The Rapides Parish School Board announced plans to celebrate the Senior Class of 2020. Over the next couple of weeks, high schools are scheduling celebratory diploma pick-up times for each Senior to receive his/her official diploma and take photos at the school.

The schedule for these events can be found here.

Additionally, RPSB is in the process of finalizing plans to use the Rapides Parish Coliseum to hold commencement ceremonies between July 8-15. These plans will be pending appropriate COVID-19 precautions. High Schools will be communicating final plans with Seniors and their families.

USDA P-EBT SNAP Benefit Expansion:

The USDA and Louisiana Department of Education is asking school systems statewide to help communicate with parents about the expansion of SNAP benefits as a result of COVID-19. The flyer from the State is attached here. Parents must apply through the state portal. The funding amount is $285 per child based on following criteria:

✔ Families with one or more children in their household

✔ Children are younger than age 18

✔ Children are approved for free and reduced price meals at school

Continuation of Feeding Sites:

Starting Monday, June 1 RPSB will transition to the 11 summer feeding sites. They will continue the current serving times of 9:00-11:00.

They will not be serving the week of May 25-29. However, parents are encouraged to take advantage of the expansion of SNAP benefits.

The RPSB Summer Feeding sites are: Alexandria Senior High, Bolton High, Buckeye High, Carter C. Raymond, Glenmora High, Nachman Elementary, North Bayou Elementary, Rosenthal Elementary, Peabody Magnet High, Pineville Elementary, and Tioga High Schools.

Summer Academic Programming:

K-8 schools

From June 1 throughout the summer:

Grade level and content area resources will be available through our district website at rpsb.us.

Resources will continue to be made available for special education and social and emotional needs.

From July 6-July 30, Monday-Thursday

Schools will be identifying and notifying students who would best benefit from academic summer programming using distance learning methods.

Instructional Content will be presented in digital format (Google Classroom, video lessons, etc.) with assignments presented for home learning.

Teachers will be piloting distance learning procedures that could be required for the 2020-2021 school year.

High Schools

Grade level and content area resources will be available through our district website at rpsb.us.

Resources will continue to be made available for special education and social and emotional needs.

The High School Credit Recovery through RAAAVL will continue as planned

Registration is June 2-3: 10:00-1:00

$50 per half credit for district students

$100 per half credit for non-district students

Course begins June 4

Finals July 8-9

Jump Start Summers

Schools are identifying qualifying student candidates to further or complete their progress towards an Industry-Based Credential

July 6-30 RPSB will offer 2-week content specific intensive focus for select high school courses:

Algebra I

Geometry

US History

Biology

English I

English 2

ACT

Instructional Content will be presented in digital format (Google Classroom, video lessons, etc.) with assignments presented for home learning

Teachers will be piloting distance learning procedures that could be required for the 2020-2021 school year.

Athletic Programming

The LHSAA has issued this guidance. There will be no approved LHSAA athletic programming prior to June 8.

