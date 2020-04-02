RPSB provides latest update on school closures

Schools were originally set to stay closed until April 13, but that's now been pushed to April 30 because of Governor John Bel Edwards' extension on the "Stay at Home" order.

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell provided an update on Thursday, April 2, on the latest information when it comes to the remainder of the school year. Powell says that the school board has been involved in a number of conference calls with the Louisiana Department of Education since the extension was placed on the Governor's order. They've been working with school principals on making final decisions to answer questions about things like graduation and closing out grades. He says the state has released some guidance that leaves a lot of decisions in the hands of local school systems, with the exception of some state waivers.

The school board is also offering some digital resources for families, which includes activities to keep students academically stimulated.

"Reading is a foundation for everything," Powell said.

Updates will continue to be provided to the public by the school board as information is received.

Families are also reminded that schools will be closed for Easter break, April 6-10. Also, the seven school feeding sites that are available will open back up after that break on April 13.

