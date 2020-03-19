RPSB provides learning materials with meals

There are currently 27 feeding sites at schools in Rapides Parish. These sites serve as pick up locations for parents and students to get a packed breakfast and lunch that they can take home for the day. Feeding sites are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until further notice.

With school being out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many area students are relying on these meals each weekday.

There's even an option available for meal delivery. Going to your specific school isn't a requirement. All schools that are being used as feeding sites are open to all students in the parish.

And with those packed meals, educational packets are also being provided by the Rapides Parish School Board.

These packets can be picked up with meals and contain learning materials for each grade level. According to the school board, no one is required to use these packets and they're not being provided to take the place of learning that happens in the classroom. But parents and students are being encouraged to take advantage of the available resources to stay intellectually stimulated.

Many feeding sites actually ran out of those packets Thursday.

School Board Superintendent, Jeff Powell, shared a post on Facebook to address that by saying: "The instructional materials handed out at each of our feeding sites today were in high demand, and we are so glad of that!! They were in such demand, however, that several of our sites have exhausted their supply. If you are wanting to get materials, please wait until Monday so we can replenish each site’s supply".

If you don't want to wait until Monday to get those learning materials you can find them online through the Rapides Parish School Board website.

