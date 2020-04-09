RPSO asks public's help in locating missing teen

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Lena Page Hines.

Lena is a 17 year old white female with purple hair (natural color is blonde) and brown eyes. Lena is 5’ 1” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On April 8, Lena was reported missing from her residence located in the Deville area. Lena was last seen at the residence, on the previous evening.

If anyone has seen or has information about Lena Page Hines, you are asked to contact your local law Enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.

