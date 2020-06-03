Two suspects in custody following Wardville shooting incident

Two suspects are in custody following a shooting incident in Wardville.

On June 3, around 1:20 a.m., RPSO responded to an alleged shooting in the Wardville area. Victims said they were in a verbal altercation with the suspects earlier that evening. After leaving the location, the suspects pursued the victims and shot at them several times, striking their vehicle.

No one was injured.

RPSO searched for the suspect's vehicle and found it in the Pineville area. Following a short pursuit, which exceeded speeds of 100 mph, authorities lost contact with the suspects in the Philadelphia Road area.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied near the Philadelphia and Herman Rush Roads intersection.

Johnney Durand Roberts, 25, of Pineville and Laiken Elizabeth Payge Vollm, 21, of Alexandria, were identified as suspects.

RPSO, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police and the Alexandria Police Department, searched the area using K-9s and a helicopter. The suspects were found and taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff Mark Wood would like to thank the public for their assistance, as well as all of the agencies involved.

