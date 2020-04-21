RPSO seeking missing teen: Alayna Jackson

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Alayna Shian Jackson.

Alayna is a 16 year old white female with purple hair (natural color is Auburn) and blue eyes. Lena is 5’ 10” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

On Tuesday, April 21, Alayna was reported missing from her residence located in the Deville area. Alayna was last seen at the residence, on the previous evening wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white Nike pants and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Alayna Shian Jackson, you are asked to contact your local law Enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.

