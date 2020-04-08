RPSO seeking missing teen from Alexandria

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Marssia Leigh-Ann Davis.

Marssia is a 15 year old black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 5” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

On April 4, Marssia was reported missing from the Kellyland Subdivision area of Alexandria. Marssia was last seen the following day, at a residence located in the subdivision.

If anyone has seen or has information about Marssia Leigh-Ann Davis, they are ask to contact your local law Enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.

Copyright 2020 RPSO. All rights reserved.