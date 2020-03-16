RPSO suspends all inmate visitation, announces changes

Amid COVID-19 concerns, until further notice, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is suspending inmate visitation at all Detention Facilities.

Copies of Records will still be available at the Criminal Records Division, but fingerprinting is not being done at this time. In-person Sex Offender Registry, at the Criminal Investigation Division, is restricted to telephone communications only.

If you have any questions please contact the above locations at their respective telephone numbers listed below.

Detention Center 1 - (318) 473-6750

Detention Center 2 - (318) 449-4377

Detention Center 3 - (318) 449-4381

Criminal Records Division – (318) 473-6858

Sex Offender Registry - (318) 484-5334

