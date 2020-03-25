RRCA offers virtual online classes to students around the world

Around the state, classes have been empty for weeks. This comes after Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on March 13 to close all public schools due to COVID-19.

But at Red River Charter Academy in Mansura, teachers are still teaching and students are still learning.

Through virtual, interactive classes, math, science, social studies, physical education, art and more are being offered to any student in the world.

To get started just visit Red River Charter (click here for link)

Classes are scheduled through May 8.

The school’s executive director, Leigh Cole Fryery, also added, “We are also in the midst of open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Interested applicants can go to our website for an application or they can email amadrigal@redrivercharter.org.”

Red River Charter students will return back on April 14 due to their 4 day week.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.