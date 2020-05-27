RRMC chaplains provided extra support to patients, staff during pandemic

At Rapides Regional Medical Center, staff members and patients are in need of all kinds of support during the pandemic.

“Our staff has experienced things that really very few if any have experienced before,” said Wayne Sibley, director of pastoral care at RRMC.

To meet their needs both inside and outside of the hospital, RRMC chaplains have stepped up to the plate.

“I had one nurse say, ‘It just wears me out,’” Sibley said. “We've talked a lot about self-care. If you're being stressed out, if you're experiencing physical issues, emotional issues - that you don't try to do that by yourself.”

The chaplains' job is always to be there for hospital staff members and patients.

“I help care for the spiritual needs of the patients that come into our hospital...and also staff as well,” Sibley said.

But in recent months, their job has become that much more crucial.

“For staff, we've conducted some support groups for them,” said Sibley. “This is also unusual with families not being able to communicate as much with their loved ones, with patients as much as they are used to. So, we try to do the best we can to help them to be able to communicate with family.”

Right now, the chaplains are focusing on providing care for nurses and have plans to expand to the emergency department soon. Sibley also says the best way for the community to help is to protect others by protecting themselves with the proper safety precautions.

