RRMC implements remote COVID-19 monitoring

Rapides Regional Medical Center has taken a new step in screening and monitoring for COVID-19.

Source: KALB

Through a partnership with Vivify Health, they’re now able to screen and monitor patients who have been discharged from the emergency room or hospital, at home.

"Anyone who's discharged from the ER or hospital will receive a text message if they screen out as a possible risk or symptomatic for COVID-19,” said RRMC Emergency Room Clinical Manager Caitlin McLane.

Discharged patients who are screened out of the hospital as at-risk or symptomatic for the virus will receive a link in a text message that will prompt them to download the Vivify Health app. Once that’s done, they’ll go through the registration process and answer a few questions. They’ll be monitored over a 14-day period and make daily logs.

"Patients will be receiving push notifications from the app to log their temperature and other symptoms for the 14 consecutive days. And that will also keep track of worsening symptoms and that way a health professional can contact them if needed,” said McLane.

With this new remote monitoring system allowing patients to do everything from the comfort of their home, it also reduces the possibility of spreading the virus and increases social distancing efforts.

McLane says, “This is one of the apps that can benefit the community as a whole”.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.