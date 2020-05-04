Radpies Parish Courthouse updates orders due to COVID-19

The Rapides Parish Ninth Judicial District Court has issued an updated order on how the court will proceed with trials and hearings in the coming months due to COVID-19.

The Court announced in a May 1 order that all changes to the court issued in the previous court order on April 3 will remain in place until May 15, with the following changes:

- No civil or criminal trials will take place before June 30, 2020.

- Every court proceeding that has taken place via telephone or video chat and has been recorded will count as an official transcript and will be included in the minutes for that case.

- All criminal, civil and juvenile matters scheduled through May 15, 2020, “may proceed remotely through virtual hearings, video, telephone, or teleconferencing, or any other means that does not involve in-person contact.”

Among the trials delayed due to this order is that of Kayla Giles, the Alexandria woman indicted for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr. in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot. Giles’ trial mas originally set for Monday, May 4.

All public traffic through the courthouse remains closed at this time. The Court could possibly issue further orders “to address the circumstances arising from this pandemic.” All orders are posted on the Ninth JDC website in the related links section of this page.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

