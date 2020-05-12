Raising Cane’s teams up with Shaq and Snoop Dog to celebrate graduating high school seniors

Grab your cap and gown class of 2020 because Raising Cane’s wants to help you celebrate your accomplishments with help from Snoop Dog (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel).

On Friday, May 15, Raising Cane’s, Snoop Dog, and Shaq will be hosting a virtual graduation party on Facebook Live starting at 8 p.m. CST.

In addition, throughout the week, high schools and colleges across the country that have formed special partnerships with Raising Cane’s will each receive customized “Congrats Seniors!” videos featuring one of three major pro football stars: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!," said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves.

