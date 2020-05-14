Rapides Parish Courthouse opens Monday

The Rapides Parish Police Jury held a news conference on Thursday to discuss details of their transition to Phase I.

The courthouse will open Monday at 8 a.m.

The police jury passed an ordinance that will require all parish employees to wear a mask or covering when having contact with a member of the public.

Also, all members of the public will have to wear a mask or covering to be allowed to enter the courthouse and wear it while they are inside the building.

