Rapides Parish Courthouse opens to public with new safety rules

After almost two months of being shut down, the Rapides Parish Courthouse opened up to the public as of Monday morning, but not without some new rules.

Source: KALB

“The Police Jury enacted a statute that requires everyone who comes into the courthouse to do business to wear a mask,” said Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell. “And people who work at the courthouse who come into contact with the public are required to wear a mask.”

In accordance with phase one orders, the courthouse will only be allowing up to 150 people in the building at a time, and all foot traffic must come and go only through the front entrance. Anyone entering the building will also be screened.

“The sheriff’s office monitors the number of people who come through,” Terrell explained. “They’ve got a clicker. When somebody comes in, they click them off. They click them in, then they click them off."

It’s a period of adjustment for employees and citizens. Monday, only about 25 people doing outside business came into the courthouse.

There are still questions about how the court will proceed with certain cases as jury trials are still not allowed before July 1 under a Louisiana Supreme Court rule.

“It’s difficult once the system gets off track to get it on track,” Terrell said. “But, we’re on the road, and we will get it back on track soon.”

But for the foreseeable future, this is the way the Court will function.

“We’re going to try to limit the face to face contact, try to do as much as we can by video, by Zoom…by telephone,” Terrell said. “Whatever we can do to serve the public, but protect our employees.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.