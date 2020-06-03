Rapides Parish Library improves safe pick-up service

The Rapides Parish Library has added a new way to pick up your library items through the use of the Curbside Communicator.

Curbside Communicator is a tool that lets Library staff communicate with patrons via text messages to facilitate a safe and seamless curbside hold pick-up process.

Rapides Parish Library’s IT Manager Janie Primeaux states, “This service dramatically increases the safety, efficiency, and convenience of Rapides Parish Library’s safe pick-up service for both patrons and library staff members.”

For a smooth experience, you will first place a hold on your preferred library items via the Rapides Parish Library website or by calling your local branch. Once the order has been filled, a staff member will call to schedule a pick-up time.

Next, the patron will send a text message to the designated phone number with their name and library card number. The Curbside Communicator will ask a few questions to identify the vehicle you will be using for pick up. Once the questions have been answered, a notification will be sent to staff that establishes two-way communication. They will then provide you with instructions on picking up your items.

