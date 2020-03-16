Rapides Parish Library issues temporary virtual library cards

Rapides Parish citizens may now apply for a virtual library card that would allow the use of online resources beginning Monday evening.

Library Director Celise Reech-Harper states that she would like to ensure that our community continues to have access to the library’s wealth of resources despite its temporary physical closure.

Individuals may apply for the card by e-mailing their full name and date of birth to virtual@rpl.org. When their virtual library card has been issued, they will receive a verification e-mail with the library card number. They may then begin using the library’s e-branch services.

This includes access to ebook services such as the Libby app, e-audiobook services like Cloud Library and Hoopla, digital magazines, music streaming and downloads, news, and our new movie streaming service: Kanopy.

The Rapides Parish Library will also be offering virtual storytimes and enrichment activity recommendations via our Facebook page. Director Reech-Harper encourages everyone to stay connected while staying safe by utilizing all that our library has to virtually offer.

