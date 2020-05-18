Rapides Parish Library offering WIFI hotspots, curbside book pickup

With schools out and many people out of work right now, free WIFI may be a little harder to come by right now, so the Rapides Parish Library is stepping in to help.

The library is offering free WIFI access by parking it's bookmobile in various locations with mobile hotspots onboard. The bookmobile will pull up in various locations over the next few weeks, and staff members will put a sign on the vehicle with the hotspot password. Each hotspot is available to two hours. Monday morning the bookmobile parked at Pineville High School. Rapides Parish Library workers told us they're aiming to bridge the gap in technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find out where the bookmobile is headed next here.

"This is for everyone. It's equitable access to every member of our parish. Every citizen, every human being here. They deserve that access. So having the same educational opportunities, having the same entertainment opportunities is incredibly important so providing this wifi access in particular for students and workers is very important in these times where they need that extra little boost, that extra little bit of help," says library director Celise Reech-Harper.

Beginning Monday, May 18 the RPPL is also offering free curbside book pickup. Simply place a hold over the phone or online, and the library will call you when it's ready to drive up and get your books or other materials.

