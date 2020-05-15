Rapides Parish Library offers additional opportunity for free Wi-Fi

The Rapides Parish Library will offer additional opportunities for the community to access free Wi-Fi via the Bookmobile and mobile hotspots beginning Monday, May 18, 2020.

In an effort to mitigate the impact on many employees and students, Library Director Celise Reech-Harper expresses the importance of bridging the digital gap. With students unable to attend class and many workers displaced, access to the Internet is vital to the future success of our community. The Rapides Parish School Board and Strong Neighborhood Project have coordinated with RPL to help bring the Bookmobile with mobile hotspots to a variety of locations in Rapides Parish.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Pineville High School, Buckeye High School

Monday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: The Gathering Place Wardville, Ball Elementary School

Tuesday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Carter C. Raymond Elementary, Wettermark School

Tuesday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: D.F. Huddle Elementary

Wednesday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Oak Hill High School

Wednesday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Pineville High School, The Gathering Place Wardville

Thursday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Buckeye High School, Ball Elementary

Thursday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Carter C. Raymond Elementary, D.F. Huddle Elementary

Friday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Wettermark School

Friday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Glenmora High School, Oak Hill High School

When the Library vehicle arrives at its scheduled location, staff members will place a sign with the hotspot password on the side of the vehicle making Wi-Fi available for two hours at each location.

As always, educational, informational, and entertainment resources are made available through RPL’s e-branch at http://www.rpl.org. A library card and PIN will be needed to use many of the online services. If you do not have a library card or need to have your PIN reset, e-mail your full name and date of birth to virtual@rpl.org and indicate whether you are an established patron or not.

The Rapides Parish Library eagerly anticipates meeting the growing and changes needs of our community now and for decades to come.

