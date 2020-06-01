Rapides Parish Library temporarily fine free

The vote is in, and the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control agrees that it is completely “fine” for Rapides Parish Library to be fine free through December 31, 2020.

Effective immediately, patrons will not be charged overdue fines for library items, and all past overdue fines have been eliminated from patron records.

Director Celise Reech-Harper states “Fine free is an integral part of the Rapides Parish Library’s response to current community needs. The Library is making historic changes to serve our parish in a time of historic need. As director of the Rapides Parish Library, I am incredibly proud of what we are able to offer, the creative agility of our staff, and the supportive oversight of our library board.”

Library fines often create a barrier that either prevents or discourages people from borrowing library items. The result is that individuals who would benefit the most from library services are unable to use them. This undermines the mission of Rapides Parish Library which aims to promote lifelong learning, enhanced quality of life, and literacy through print, audiovisual and electronic resources. The Library staff ensures that all citizens receive the maximum value from available informational, educational, cultural and recreational resources.

Although the Rapides Parish Library will be fine free for the remainder of the year, customers will continue to receive notice of their overdue books and after 45 days, the items will be considered lost. Lost items will need to be returned or paid for prior to checking out additional library materials. Utilization of online e-branch services remains available as well.

