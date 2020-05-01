Rapides Parish Library to reopen

Rapides Parish Library Director Celise Reech-Harper is announcing the library system’s reopening strategy.

The Library staff members have remained committed to providing resources and services to the community while honoring the directives set forth by Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health, offering virtual storytimes, increased digital access, and assisting with local protective gear production efforts. They look forward to once again serving the Rapides Parish Community in the Library’s physical locations.

In serving Rapides Parish, the Library’s prime concern is the health and safety of each community member. As a result, future recommendations by the governor and trusted health organizations will impact the reopening strategy dates. However, the strategy itself will remain the same.

All branches of the Rapides Parish Library will begin serving patrons via drive-through and safe drop services on May 18. At that time, patrons will be able to place holds for up to ten desired items by utilizing the library’s website (www.rpl.org) or by calling their local branch. When the items are ready for pick up, the patron will receive a phone call and a pick up time. The patron will need to pick up the item via drive through or safe drop in the parking lot at the agreed upon time.

As new information and recommendations emerge, the Library will reopen its physical facilities to the public and offer additional health-safe service alternatives.

In the meantime, available resources and services include a virtual storytime on the library’s general Facebook page held every Friday at 10:00 am and access to the e-branch ( www.rpl.org) where you will discover e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, music, movies, and more. If a library card is needed, e-mail your full name and date of birth to virtual@rpl.org, If you cannot remember your library card number or need to have your pin number reset, include this information in your e-mail. If you need e-branch technical support please call 318-445-2411 x 1050. You may access WiFi in the parking lot of each physical library location.

The Rapides Parish Library administration, board, and staff to encourage all patrons and community members to follow the recommendations of the Governor and Louisiana Department of Health. We look forward to providing safe, friendly service and assisting with all of your information and entertainment needs.

Copyright 2020 RPL. All rights reserved.