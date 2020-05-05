Rapides Parish School Board latest update during pandemic

The Rapides Parish School Board met for the first time in over a month with a lot on the agenda.

The board streamed the meeting via a Zoom call to include the public. (View below)

A few important topics on the agenda included board members receiving a sales tax check.

According to Superintendent Jeff Powell, the dedicated sales tax will distribute $3,700 to certificated board members and non-certificated members will get half of that amount.

Also, the board approved its organizational structure for the strategic plan. Powell said he believes schools are more than capable of improving academic achievements and outputs.

Board members also discussed funding from the CARES Act, summer plans, the 2020/2021 school year and how parents can help.

"The federal government did release the CARES Act money and so the plan is we have to go through what's expected from us from the CARES Act money. Its 12 different aspects of that,” Powell explained. “We have to make sure we're addressing to provide distance learning for our students as well as provide for the safety and the wellness of our staff and our students whenever we do come back to school. One of the things we're talking about is developing some focus groups of parents and students and teachers and community leaders to help us build this plan forward with distance learning."

Powell also said there will be some type of ceremony for the Class of 2020. Specific plans will be released as soon as possible.

