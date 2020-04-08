Rapides Parish School Board graduation plan

According to Rapides Parish’s Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Garrett, Rapides Parish 2020 graduating students and parents will receive a call from the student’s school to give an update on final grades and what that means for your graduation process.

Students will have options available to help them improve their final grades before May 8, the original last official day for seniors.

"The schools are going to reach out to each senior individually, along with their parents and determine if that student is okay with the final grade as averaged,” Garrett explained. “They're going to go student by student to determine if they're okay with it. If they say they're not okay with their final grade, then we're going to give them some assignments to allow them to bring up that grade."

Garrett added that the plan right now is to delay graduations until schools get the okay to have them.

