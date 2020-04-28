Rapides Parish gives out thousands during face mask distribution

Thousands of masks were given out Tuesday to Rapides Parish residents. The free, washable masks were donated from the Hanes clothing company.

Source: KALB

According to Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, the company donated 2 million masks to Louisiana.

The masks distribution was scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon but in some places masks ran out in minutes. The City of Alexandria was completely out of masks before noon. However, Pineville Fire Department continued giving out masks after the noon hour to anyone needing one.

Gremillion said the purpose of the distribution was to get one or two masks in every household for the individuals making necessary runs to the pharmacy or grocery store.

"Alexandria, I believe chose to give a pack of five per vehicle, which quickly depleted the 30,000 that they were allocated,” Gremillion explained. “So I know there are areas in the City of Alexandria where people did not get masks because the packages were not broken out. They were packaged in packages of five which gave us almost 300,000 masks. So if distributed one or two per household, we would’ve had masks adequate for everybody, for every household."

Gremillion also added that masks that were not given out Tuesday morning will be distributed as weather permits.

Stay with News Channel Five for all updates.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

