Rapides Regional again rates ‘A’ in patient safety by Leapfrog

Rapides Regional Medical Center once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety on the latest scorecard from The Leapfrog Group., a Washington D.C.-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers.

The new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades were released May 1.

“Patient safety is always an important part of what we do,” said Jason E. Cobb, FACHE, Rapides Regional’s Chief Executive Officer. “But now, following a global pandemic, our patients and their families want to know that their hospital of choice is a safe, healthy environment where they can heal.

“This designation is something we work toward each and every day and I’m proud of this recognition for our employees and community.”

Rapides Regional was one of 18 hospitals in the state awarded an ‘A’ for its efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

It is the only hospital in Central Louisiana to receive an A rating.

As safety is still top of mind for our entire community, Rapides Regional Medical Center will continue to implement screening processes for visitors, patients and employees until further notice. Processes include:

- Separate areas for staff and non-COVID-19 positive patients, as well as outpatients and patients with scheduled procedures. These patients are treated in separate areas with assigned caregivers who are not caring for COVID-19 positive patients during shift.

- Heightened infection prevention policies, including the removal of high-touch items such as magazines and toys. Food and drinks are prohibited in clinical units to prevent the spread of illness.

“The precautions we’ve already taken and the new protections we’ve put in place make our facility the safest place possible to receive care at this time,” Cobb said. “Vital emergency care and procedures, including those not related to COVID-19, should not be ignored. It is safe to receive medical care at Rapides Regional Medical Center.”

To see Rapides Regional Medical Center’s scores and patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Facebook.

