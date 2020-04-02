Rapides Regional prepares for possible COVID-19 overflow with 'negative pressure rooms'

If you've driven by Rapides Regional Medical Center lately, you might have noticed some of the windows are looking a bit different.

The hospital began preparing a plan for the inevitable spread of COVID-19 back in January. Part of the plan was something called “negative pressure rooms.” In these rooms, you'll find glass windows replaced by wooden panes with filters in the middle. The purpose of these is to filter out the air in the hospital room. This filters about 99.7 percent of the molecules in the room, to the outside.

Engineers have worked hard to create these temporary changes to the hospital, but Director of Facility Management, Kenneth “Cannonball” Sasser, said these rooms are so far still a precautionary measure.

'We're ramping up in case we do have an overflow of those types of patients, either positive or negative. We have to quarantine them, but not all the rooms are used right now - just certain rooms are used,” said Sasser. “It's to get us prepared in case this pandemic spreads. These are just temporary rooms, though. Once this pandemic ends and we get it under control, all those rooms will come back to normal.”

The hospital has 15 permanent negative pressure rooms, now with 42 temporary negative pressure rooms as well.

