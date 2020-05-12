Rapides Regional receives 'A' grade in patient safety

For the third year in a row, Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria has received an 'A' for patient safety.

Source: KALB

"The Leapfrog Group," a non-profit organization focused on improving quality health care, gives out scores to hospitals across the country every year.

The scores range from an 'A' all the way to an 'F' just like grades students receive in school.

Leapfrog looks at hospital processes, such as doctors using computerized ordering and nurses scanning patients before giving medication.

The non-profit also looks at hospital outcomes, such as the rate of urinary tract infections associated with catheters and the infection rate of other procedures.

Only 26% of hospitals in Louisiana received an 'A,' and Rapides is the only hospital that received a perfect score here in Cenla.

“We don’t really compete with other people, it’s really all about us and our patients and our community," said Rapides Chief Nursing Officer Barbara Griffin. "We’re very proud of our score and to have it three years in a row was pretty much amazing. Our staff, our medical staff, the caregivers are great. We take everything we do very seriously because we want you to have the best care you can.”

Leapfrog has taken into account COVID-19 patients entering the hospital as well. All patients who test positive for the coronavirus are placed in one separate unit of the hospital, and there are dedicated staff members who take care of those patients.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.