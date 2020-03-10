Rapides Regional requiring quick screening process, taking steps against COVID-19

Following the presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Jefferson Parish, one local hospital is taking steps against COVID-19.

Rapides Regional Medical Center is consolidating hospital entrances and requiring all visitors to undergo a quick screening process.

Each person who enters the hospital is asked three questions: do you have a fever, do you have a cough or any other respiratory symptoms, and have you had direct contact with any person that has COVID-19.

If you do have a cough, you will be given a level one mask upon entrance.

If you've had contact with someone who has the coronavirus, you will be given a level three mask and immediately escorted to the emergency room.

Rapides Chief Medical Officer M.D. David Rhodes says he does not expect a large spread of coronavirus across the state, and adds the screenings are meant to protect each person who walks into the hospital.

"The only change has been that we are having some personnel that are acting as screeners right now, but this has not had any effect on the overall operation of the hospital," said Rhodes. "For the most part, it's business as usual, and we will continue to take care of patients in the same good way that we have been doing for years."

An average of 8,400 people come into Rapides each and every day.

Once you answer all three questions at the screening checkpoint, you will be given a sticker with the date.

If you plan to spend multiple days at the hospital, you will need to be screened each day to receive a new sticker with the correct date.

So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus in Rapides Parish or Central Louisiana.

St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is also taking necessary steps to protect patients.

According to Spokesperson Frances Yeager, the hospital is following all CDC guidelines for screenings and have been screening in the ER and clinics for weeks.

However, Cabrini isn't limiting access to entrances at the moment.

If a positive case is determined within our region, Yeager says hospital officials will reevaluate at that time.

However, Cabrini will remain vigilant with CDC guidelines and continue to screen if any patient presents with any symptoms as recommended.

