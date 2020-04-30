Rapides Regional resuming outpatient and elective surgeries

On Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards gave the green light on surgeries and cardiology procedures at hospitals across the state. Now medical professionals are not only caring for COVID-19 patients, but also people who need elective procedures done as well. Beginning this week, under guidance from state leaders and Governor Edwards, Rapides Regional Medical Center is resuming out-patient and elective surgeries.

Source: KALB

“These are more of the elective and lower acuity cases that needed to be done," said Rapides Associate Chief Nursing Officer Allison Cain. "Now we’re slowly bringing those back.”

Patients are encouraged to get with their physician to schedule surgeries. Each procedure will be classified according to condition and urgency so Rapides can prioritize their services.

“We’re making sure that the physician and the patient are well versed on the policies and protocols that we’ve put in place as far as maintaining safety," said Cain.

At Rapides, safety is the number one priority. Each staff member must visit the sanitation station as soon as they get in for their shift every day.

“We have a PPE station that we’ve created that we give out all of our personal protective equipment that we give to our staff," said Cain.

If a patient comes into the emergency room showing COVID-19 symptoms, they will be separated immediately and placed in a certain area of the hospital.

“Everyone is masked as they come in," said Cain. "You’ll be triaged in the ER and placed in an appropriate area and at that point, the physician determines you know, what tests are necessary."

Cain stresses the importance of getting whatever procedure you need done as soon as possible.

“We certainly want you to be healthy and safe so don’t delay anything.”

She adds it's crucial to never avoid the hospital if you have a real emergency.

“If you’re having shortness of breath or chest pain or any of those conditions, you need to come to the hospital immediately.”

One unit at Rapides houses all of the COVID-19 patients. Only staff members caring for patients with the novel coronavirus are allowed, so staff members can remain separate at all times.

No visitors are allowed at Rapides. However, if you are undergoing an outpatient procedure, you are allowed to have one guest who must stay in a designated waiting area during the duration of the surgery.

