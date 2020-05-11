Rapides Regional sees significant reduction in emergency room volume

As people continue to enter into hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19, some are electing to stay at home and avoid life-saving treatment they may need.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria has seen a significant reduction in E.R. volume.

“We’ve actually been seeing fewer heart attacks and strokes but that’s what we fear is people are ignoring serious symptoms out of fear of COVID," said M.D. Jim Hebert, Rapides Facility Medical Director.

Hebert says many people are staying at home and avoiding the emergency room altogether, behavior that can lead to serious consequences for anyone with a life-threatening condition.

“They’re staying home to stay safe but in doing so, people are ignoring serious medical symptoms and avoiding treatment of conditions that need emergency care," said Hebert.

The same rules that have always applied still apply now. Individuals should never ignore serious symptoms out of fear of the novel coronavirus.

“If you have chest pain, if you have trouble breathing, if you have weakness to one side of your body, confusion, fever, any significant symptoms of concern, you need to seek treatment," said Hebert.

Rapides Regional says patients who enter the E.R. with suspicious symptoms are isolated in a specific area of the hospital.

“Patients that get admitted to the hospital with symptoms are all tested for COVID and any patients that are positive for the virus are quarantined together in a separate unit of the hospital," said Hebert.

The hospital says they have dedicated staff members for COVID-19 patients day in and day out.

Employees also wear masks at all times, use appropriate PPE, and change out equipment between each patient to avoid cross-contamination.

“I know there’s a lot to be afraid of right now, there’s so much unknown, there’s so much misinformation out there. In the ER, we have been treating patients that are positive for the coronavirus and our staff has not been getting the coronavirus," said Hebert.

If you think you have a medical condition, you can call your primary care physician to figure out the best treatment option.

A level one mask will be provided to anyone who enters the hospital at Rapides.

Because fewer people have been on the road, Hebert says trauma numbers have decreased. However, those numbers have increased over the last few weeks.

