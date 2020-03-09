Rapides Regional to begin screening for coronavirus

Rapides Regional Medical Center is fully prepared and following CDC-recommended protocols and guidelines for any potential impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beginning Monday at noon, Rapides Regional Medical Center is consolidating entry points to the hospital, and all visitors must undergo a quick screening process to help protect the health of patients, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers. No services are being curtailed as business remains as usual.

The only difference is entry to the Rapides Regional Medical Center campus will be confined to the following locations:

- Emergency Department, which will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

- Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Scott Street, which will remain open 24/7

- Main Entrance, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 7 days a week

- Rapides Outpatient Center, 1st floor, 5 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

- Medical Terrace, 1st floor, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

- Medical Terrace, 2nd floor, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

- Medical Plaza, 1st floor, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

- Rapides Heart Center Parking Garage, 2nd floor, 5 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

All other entrances will be closed to the public.

Screenings also will take place at the Rapides Cancer Center, Rapides Cardiac Rehab, HP Long campus in Pineville and all three locations of Rapides Urgent Care.

“As healthcare providers committed to the care and improvement of human life, we take seriously our responsibility to provide a safe environment while delivering high quality, compassionate healthcare,” said Rapides Regional Medical Center CEO Jason Cobb. “We are thankful we have not seen the impact locally or on a state level of COVID-19. Our goal is to take every precaution necessary by limiting the risk of exposure to our patients, visitors, colleagues, physicians and volunteers. We are doing our best to be as accommodating as possible, while keeping safety as our main mission.”

The screening measures are based on CDC guidelines. Depending on the screening outcome, appropriate protocols will be implemented.

“Perhaps the most important thing you need to know is you should take the same health precautions as you would with the seasonal flu, which remains a more imminent threat than COVID-19,” said David Rhodes, M.D., RRMC’s Chief Medical Officer. “For many people, COVID-19 will present in a mild manner, similar to the flu, and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids.

“The biggest precaution you and your family can take is through simple handwashing and using common sense.”

Rapides Regional Medical Center will continue to assess its protocols, and will make adjustments as necessary. Check their social media pages at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for updates and tips on how to protect you and your family from viruses.

